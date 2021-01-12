UrduPoint.com
Black Box From Crashed Indonesia Plane Recovered: Transport Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:53 PM

Black box from crashed Indonesia plane recovered: transport minister

A black box from the crashed Indonesian passenger jet has been recovered, the transport minister said Tuesday, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A black box from the crashed Indonesian passenger jet has been recovered, the transport minister said Tuesday, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea.

"The FDR (flight data recorder) has been found," minister Budi Karya Sumadi told a live television briefing.

The recorder is one of two black boxes -- the other being a cockpit voice recorder -- that could prove crucial to explaining why the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before crashing into waters off the capital Jakarta.

