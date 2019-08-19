The "black box" of the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter that crashed in late July has been found in the Caspian Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The "black box" of the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter that crashed in late July has been found in the Caspian Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The fighter went off radars during a training flight on July 24.

A criminal case has been launched into the matter. Some of its fragments have already been found in the Caspian Sea.

"The 'black box' of the Azerbaijani Air Force's crashed MiG-29 fighter has been found," the Defense Ministry said.