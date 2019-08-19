- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:48 PM
The "black box" of the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter that crashed in late July has been found in the Caspian Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday
The fighter went off radars during a training flight on July 24.
A criminal case has been launched into the matter. Some of its fragments have already been found in the Caspian Sea.
"The 'black box' of the Azerbaijani Air Force's crashed MiG-29 fighter has been found," the Defense Ministry said.