Black Box of Crashed Philippine Military Plane Found, Investigation Launched - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The flight recorder of the Philippine Air Force C-130 plane that crashed while landing two days ago in the Sulu province of the Philippines has been found and is being studied by experts, army chief of general staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said Tuesday.

The aircraft crashed down on Jolo Island on Sunday after missing the runway. The crash claimed lives of 49 soldiers and three civilians, Sobejana stated.

"Right now, it's [the black box] with the investigators and they're looking into what the last conversation was between the pilot and crew," Sobejana said, as quoted by ABS-CBN news, adding that "It's the prerogative of Congress and anybody who wanted to investigate the incident are welcome to do so.

The military official said he ordered his subordinates to probe all the military aircraft over their flight safety record.

Some soldiers on board the doomed flight were reported to have jumped off the plane while others died inside. The plane crashed into residential buildings resulting in deaths and injuries among civilians.