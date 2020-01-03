UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Black Box Of Crashed Taiwan Military Chopper Located

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:28 PM

Black box of crashed Taiwan military chopper located

The black box from a Taiwanese helicopter that crashed killing its military chief has been recovered, the defence ministry said on Friday

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The black box from a Taiwanese helicopter that crashed killing its military chief has been recovered, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The island is in mourning after the Black Hawk carrying the chief of general staff Shen Yi-ming and seven senior officers smashed into the mountains near Taipei on Thursday, just days ahead of national elections.

The general and his entourage were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Investigators located the military helicopter's flight data recorder on Friday and it will be analysed to help determine the cause of the crash, the defence ministry said.

Shen, 62, was the highest-ranking Taiwanese military official to die while on duty.

Flags at all military units have been at half mast since Thursday.

The UH-60M helicopter was carrying 13 people in total, with five surviving the crash. It disappeared from radar less than 15 minutes after taking off, and did not send a distress call before it perished.

Taiwan has grounded more than 50 Black Hawks in military and government service for safety checks.

The crash comes ahead of January 11 polls, when the island will elect a new president and parliament.

China claims the self-ruling, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, to be taken by force if necessary.

Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking a second term, looking to fight off a challenge from Han Kuo-yu, who favours warmer relations with China.

Both camps have suspended campaigning for two to three days after the crash.

Tsai paid her respects to the victims at a makeshift shrine in Taipei on Friday, and visited the survivors in a hospital before holding a top-level military and national security meeting.

"This incident is a huge loss for our country. We are in mourning... but we cannot relax for one single day on... national security," she told officials at the meeting.

Beijing has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on the island since Tsai took power in 2016, as her party refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of "one China".

Related Topics

China Parliament Visit Taipei January 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

Israel Closes Access to Mount Hermon Site in Wake ..

30 seconds ago

Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of wea ..

31 seconds ago

52% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif went to L ..

17 minutes ago

Army Chief’s extension: Bill for amendment in Ar ..

26 minutes ago

Porter shines in Nuggets victory, Clippers and Hea ..

2 minutes ago

Hafeez thanks Abu Dhabi crown prince for $200 mln ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.