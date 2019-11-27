UrduPoint.com
Black Boxes From Crashed Helicopters Found In Mali: French Army

Wed 27th November 2019

Black boxes from crashed helicopters found in Mali: French army

The black boxes from two French military helicopters that collided in Mali killing 13 soldiers have been found, a French military spokesman said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The black boxes from two French military helicopters that collided in Mali killing 13 soldiers have been found, a French military spokesman said Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Monday during an operation in the restive region. It was the heaviest single loss for the French military in nearly four decades.

More Stories From World

