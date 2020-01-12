UrduPoint.com
Black Boxes Of Plane Crashed In Iran To Be Deciphered In Ukraine - French Bureau BEA

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Black Boxes of Plane Crashed in Iran to Be Deciphered in Ukraine - French Bureau BEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Black boxes of a plane that crashed in Iran will be deciphered in Ukraine, while French experts will participate in the technical work, France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Saturday, adding that Tehran was responsible for communication and the investigation process.

"Accident @Boeing #737 UR-PSR @fly_uia on 08/01/20 / @BEA_Aero confirms it will attend the CVR & FDR technical work that will be done in #Ukraine / Any communication on the timeline & investigation progress is the responsibility of Iran's AAIB authorities," BEA said in its official Twitter account.

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military as they were waiting for a possible retaliatory attack from the United States.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched a massive attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.

