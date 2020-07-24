Black Boxes of Ukrainian Plane Downed Near Tehran Successfully Decoded - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The black boxes of the Ukrainian plane that was downed near Tehran in January have been decoded successfully, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin has said.

The analysis of data from the black boxes started in Paris on Tuesday.

"All data from the two flight recorders has been obtained and decrypted. [The data was] deciphered successfully, despite external damage to the flight recorders. The technical investigation began immediately after the accident, and decoding is one of its stages. However, it is impossible to predict how long the technical investigation will last," Yenin said, as quoted by Hromadske Radio.

On January 8, a Kiev-bound aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport.

All 176 passengers and crew members died. The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the plane, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of retaliation by the United States for Iran's attacks on bases hosting American troops in Iraq. Tehran launched the missile attacks after the US assassination of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian leadership has extended its apologies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Tehran to bring those responsible to justice and pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.