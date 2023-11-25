'Black Friday' kicks off US shopping season amid economic unease

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) US retailers' efforts to attract holiday gift buyers build to a crescendo this weekend as the "Black Friday" shopping day kicked off with big discounts.

The major sales day after Thanksgiving, a custom increasingly adopted in Europe and other markets, comes amid lingering unease over the economy this year.

As a result, markdowns are expected to be especially deep, reflecting the pressure stores are under to lure US consumers jaded by stubborn inflation for some goods and lingering effects from Covid-19 upheaval.

"Black Friday" will be followed by the newer "Cyber Monday," as the sector seeks to entice bargain-hunters.

On Friday, crowds swarmed through the doors of the Macy's department store in Manhattan when it opened at 6:00 am (1100 GMT) after a symbolic countdown.

Consumers said they were not only looking for deals but happy to soak up the festive atmosphere.

"It's Black Friday, and there's great sales. And there's no place better than Manhattan to go shopping at Christmas time," said shopper Sandee Foster, 74.

Another customer, 30-year-old Cristina Carradero from Puerto Rico, said it was a tradition to go Black Friday shopping with her mother.

"We're just having a different kind of version here in New York," she said.

In Nantucket, an island off Massachusetts, President Joe Biden went shopping with a stop at a bookstore, which he called a "tradition." Biden and his family make an annual trip to the posh vacation locale for Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Amazon was hit by strikes at locations in Britain, Germany and Italy during the annual shopping extravaganza, as workers demand higher wages and better conditions.