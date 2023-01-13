WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has died in the US state of California after the local police used a Taser on him following a traffic incident, which he presumably had caused, a body-cam footage published by the Los Angeles police showed.

The incident took place on January 3, when Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher, approached the police and said that somebody was trying to kill him. Anderson refused to comply with the police officer's instruction to stay in place and tried to escape, according to the footage released on Wednesday.

"They are trying to George Floyd me!," he said while resisting the police.

Anderson was taken to hospital in Santa Monica, where he experienced a medical emergency and was pronounced dead on January 9 after suffering cardiac arrest, according to the police.

The police also said that Anderson's blood test revealed the content of two drugs and estimated that it would take up to a year to conduct a probe into the incident.

Starting in May 2020, a wave of protests and riots against police violence and racial injustice rippled across the United States and other parts of the world. Massive social unrest was sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd, who passed away in police custody in Minneapolis. After Floyd's death, the Black Lives Matter movement, which stands against racially motivated violence toward black people, have intensified its activities.