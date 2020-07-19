'Black Lives Matter' Mural Covered With Paint Third Time This Week - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The "Black Lives Matter" inscription on Fifth Avenue directly outside the Trump Tower in New York has been covered with paint for the third time this week, a New York police spokesman told Sputnik.

"Today, at 14:59 [18:59 GMT] two females poured black paint on the mural. They were taken into custody," the spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, one of the officers involved in the detention was injured.

"One of the officers slipped on the paint and sustained injuries to his head and his arm and he was taken to the hospital," the spokesman told Sputnik, adding that the law enforcement officer is now "in stable condition.

According to the police spokesman, the two females will likely be charged with criminal mischief.

"The charges are still pending," the spokesman told Sputnik, adding "I am assuming they are going to be criminal mischief."

The yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural was doused with red paint on Monday. On Friday, it was covered with blue paint. On Saturday, videos released on Twitter showed New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) crews repainting the yellow inscription after it was covered with black paint.

Commenting on the Monday incident, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the Black Lives Matter movement was "more than words" and it could not be undone.