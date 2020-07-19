UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Black Lives Matter' Mural Covered With Paint Third Time This Week - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

'Black Lives Matter' Mural Covered With Paint Third Time This Week - Police

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The "Black Lives Matter" inscription on Fifth Avenue directly outside the Trump Tower in New York has been covered with paint for the third time this week, a New York police spokesman told Sputnik.

"Today, at 14:59 [18:59 GMT] two females poured black paint on the mural. They were taken into custody," the spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, one of the officers involved in the detention was injured.

"One of the officers slipped on the paint and sustained injuries to his head and his arm and he was taken to the hospital," the spokesman told Sputnik, adding that the law enforcement officer is now "in stable condition.

"

According to the police spokesman, the two females will likely be charged with criminal mischief.

"The charges are still pending," the spokesman told Sputnik, adding "I am assuming they are going to be criminal mischief."

The yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural was doused with red paint on Monday. On Friday, it was covered with blue paint. On Saturday, videos released on Twitter showed New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) crews repainting the yellow inscription after it was covered with black paint.

Commenting on the Monday incident, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the Black Lives Matter movement was "more than words" and it could not be undone.

Related Topics

Injured Police Twitter Trump New York Criminals Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

3 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

5 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

5 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

5 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.