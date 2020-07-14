UrduPoint.com
Black Lives Matter Mural Near Trump Tower In New York Splattered With Red Paint

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Black Lives Matter Mural Near Trump Tower in New York Splattered With Red Paint

An unknown person doused with red paint the letters of the large yellow inscription saying Black Lives Matter, which appeared last week on Fifth Avenue directly outside the Trump Tower in New York, with local authorities having already restored the inscription

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) An unknown person doused with red paint the letters of the large yellow inscription saying Black Lives Matter, which appeared last week on Fifth Avenue directly outside the Trump Tower in New York, with local authorities having already restored the inscription.

Commenting on the incident, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the Black Lives Matter movement was "more than words," and it could not be undone.

"To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it," de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

According to the NBC New York broadcaster, the New York Police Department has already launched an investigation into the incident.

