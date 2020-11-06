UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Black Lives Matter Protesters Cleared From Streets In New York's Manhattan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Black Lives Matter Protesters Cleared From Streets in New York's Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Hundreds of police officers in riot gear forcibly cleared Union Square park in central New York from Black Lives Matter protesters after hours of scuffles and detentions, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

A rally organized by the Black Lives Matter began earlier in the evening through the streets of Manhattan and congregated on Union Square Park, a traditional protesting location, chanting slogans against US President Donald Trump.

The rally was initially peaceful but occasional outbursts of violence saw officers detain dozens of protesters, Sputnik reports.

Shortly after, a large number of riot gear-clad police officers began to arrive on bicycles. They cordoned off the park and began pushing the main bulk of protesters off the streets with sporadic detentions taking place. Several dozens docile rally participants remain in the streets with heavy police presence.

Tensions are high in the US as incumbent Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden remain neck-and-neck in the high stakes presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Police Trump Manhattan New York From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 6, 2020 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

10 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

11 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

11 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.