Black Lives Matter Rally Starts in Manhattan, Police Begin to Detain Activists

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A rally staged by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has begun in New York's Manhattan, with police having started to detain the activists, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

The demonstrators are carrying many flags of the BLM and LGBT movements and chanting the slogan "Black lives matter!" as well as other remarks critical of President Donald Trump and police.

The rally was held in a peaceful manner, but, later, one of the police officers asked an activist not to film him with a phone camera. The latter turned out aggressive and is said to hit the police officer with his phone. The incident sparked clashes between the demonstrators and police, with officers detaining the most aggressive activists.

The United States held the presidential election on Tuesday, but the final results remain unclear as several states are still counting ballots.