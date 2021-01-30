UrduPoint.com
Black Lives Matter Wins Swedish Rights Prize

The international civil rights movement Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation on Friday won Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize for 2020

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 )

The foundation was honoured for its work promoting "peaceful civil disobedience against police brutality and racial violence all over the world," prize organisers said in a statement.

The Black Lives Matter movement, founded in 2013 in the United States, has "in a unique way exposed the hardship, pain, and wrath of the African-American minority at not being valued equal to people of a different colour," the statement said.

The movement had its major international breakthrough in the summer of 2020 following several cases of extreme brutality in the US, including the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Prize organisers noted that an estimated 20 million people have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests in the US alone, and millions more around the world.

"This illustrates that racism and racist violence is not just a problem in American society, but a global problem." The Olof Palme Prize is an annual prize worth $100,000 awarded by the Olof Palme Memorial Fund.

It commemorates the memory of Sweden's Social Democratic prime minister Olof Palme, an outspoken international human rights advocate -- and vehement opponent of US involvement in the Vietnam War -- who was assassinated in Stockholm in 1986.

Since 1987 the award has honoured human rights defenders around the world including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege, former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and Pentagon papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg.

An online prize ceremony will take place in Stockholm on Saturday.

