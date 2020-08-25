Black Man Paralyzed After Police Shooting in US City of Kenosha - Father

African American Jacob Black is now paralyzed after being shot by police in the US state of Wisconsin, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) African American Jacob Black is now paralyzed after being shot by police in the US state of Wisconsin, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

Blake was shot eight times in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday in front of three of his children after police arrived to a scene in which he was trying to break up a fight between two women.

Blake's father said his son now has "eight holes" in his body and is paralyzed from the waist down, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Doctors currently do not know whether the injury is permanent or they will be able to treat it, the newspaper added.

"I want to put my hand on my son's cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I'll be OK," Blake's father said. "I'll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son."

The incident took place in the city of Kenosha, where Blake lives with his wife and six children.

Family is "definitely" important to Blake, his father said. Blake's partner, Laquisha Booker, told a local tv station that their three kids were in the car when police shot him.

Angered residents have taken to the streets of Kenosha and other cities across the country following news of the shooting.� Rioters in Kenosha torched and vandalized local businesses overnight.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement on Monday that he has authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to the city

Months-long protests erupted in the United States in May after African-American man George Floyd died when a police officer in the state of Minneapolis put him in a neck restraint. Some of the protests turned into violent riots with looting and clashes with law enforcement.