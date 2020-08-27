Black Man Shot By Police In Wisconsin Admits To Having Knife - State Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The African American man, Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in the state of Wisconsin on Sunday admitted to having a knife in his possession, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement.
"During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession," the statement said on Wednesday. "DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard of Mr. Blake's vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons."