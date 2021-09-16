UrduPoint.com

Black Market Business For Foreign Visas Skyrockets In Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 06:56 PM

Black Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets in Afghanistan - Reports

The number of Afghans buying black market visas at high prices is growing, as embassies in Kabul remain closed, Afghan TV reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The number of Afghans buying black market visas at high prices is growing, as embassies in Kabul remain closed, Afghan tv reported Thursday.

Since most embassies are closed after the government in Kabul collapsed, only a Pakistani visa can now be legally obtained in Afghanistan. People are buying visas from a number of other countries on the black market at prices that are double or triple the cost of visas under the previous government, director of a travel agency in Kabul, Shafi Samim, said as cited by TOLOnews.

"The real price for a Tajikistan visa is $60, but on the black market it is around $350 to $400. The real price for Turkey's visa is $120, but on the black market it is up to $5,000. There are secrets that we do not know, only the firsthand dealers know how to obtain them," Samim said.

Even holders of Pakistani visas are now forced to buy a "pass" on the black market to cross the Torkham gate on the border with Pakistan, a resident of Kabul, Mohmmad Haroon, told the TV channel.

"People have been waiting here for one and two months. They have visas but cannot pass at Torkham gate. They (sellers) have created a black market and sell the gate pass for $200 to $300," Haroon said.

A number of travel agency officials and Afghan residents called on the embassies of foreign countries to reopen in order to "dismantle the black markets," according to the television channel.

The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) said earlier that people would be allowed to leave Afghanistan once the Kabul airport is reopened and the cabinet of ministers unveiled, according to spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid.

On September 9, the first commercial passenger flight since the US military evacuation was made by the national airline of Qatar, Qatar Airways, which delivered 114 citizens of five countries to Doha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Turkey Qatar Doha Buy Price Tajikistan September Visa Border Market TV From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency Forecasts Incre ..

International Atomic Energy Agency Forecasts Increase in Nuclear Power Use by 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Welcomes Work to Restore Operation of Kabul ..

Moscow Welcomes Work to Restore Operation of Kabul Airport

4 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani Foreign Minis ..

Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan in ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Balloon to launch first edition of Abraham Bal ..

UAE Balloon to launch first edition of Abraham Balloon Festival in May 2022

30 minutes ago
 Turkish counsel general in Karachi Tolga Uchak had ..

Turkish counsel general in Karachi Tolga Uchak had a meeting with the president ..

60 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid homage to th ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid homage to the prominent poet Naqash Kazmi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.