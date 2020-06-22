UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Black, Minority Representation In UK Senior-Level Jobs Remains Vanishingly Small - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:56 PM

Black, Minority Representation in UK Senior-Level Jobs Remains Vanishingly Small - Report

The proportion of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people in leadership positions in United Kingdom businesses have hardly budged since 2014, a report found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The proportion of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people in leadership positions in United Kingdom businesses have hardly budged since 2014, a report found.

According to Business in the Community, a group founded by Prince William to support responsible business, just 1.5 percent of people in the 3.7 million leadership roles in the UK are occupied by black people despite making up three percent of the population.

A similar report six years ago found that number at 1.4 percent.

"Twenty-five years on from the Business in the Community's Race Equality Campaign being launched, it is clear that black people continue to be under-represented at a senior level. This lack of diverse leadership has a direct impact on decision-making.

This is more crucial than ever when the evidence shows that BAME people continue to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19," Sandra Kerr, race director at Business in the Community, was quoted as saying in the report.

Kerr called on companies to take urgent action to change the hiring culture in senior-level positions in the country.

"Black livelihoods matter and employers need to take urgent action to ensure that their organisation is inclusive and a place where people of any ethnic background can thrive and succeed," Kerr said.

The report comes on the back of a worldwide movement to rethink racial dynamics in societies in response to the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer last month.

Related Topics

Police Business Minority George Minneapolis United Kingdom From Race Asia Million Prince William

Recent Stories

Huawei Permitted to Build 400-Million-Pound Resear ..

46 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence Joins Fight Against COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Trump's Special Envoy Slams China for 'No-Show' at ..

1 minute ago

Indian journalist demands Gen Rawat to share facts ..

1 minute ago

Shah urges free treatment of corona hit people

7 minutes ago

Spyware by Israel's NSO used against journalist: A ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.