Black People in UK Find Stop and Search More Embarrassing Than White People - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Black communities of the United Kingdom consider the stop and search practice more humiliating and traumatizing in comparison with the white population, the survey of the UK think tank Crest Advisory released on Tuesday said.

Sixty-one percent of black people can agree (completely or slightly) that they "feel humiliated and embarrassed" during a police search, while only 48% of white people give the same answer, according to the survey. Besides, the share of those who felt traumatized because of a search is bigger among black communities - 52% compared to 33% among whites. Moreover, many respondents mention misconduct of the procedure performed by police officers, including unnecessary use of force, to be more precise 39% of black adults compared to 33% of white ones have been handcuffed during a search.

"It has already been well established that when it comes to confidence in policing there is a gap between the attitudes of Black people and the general population. The role of stop and search within that is complex: our research has revealed that Black people have deep misgivings about the way stop and search is carried out It is really concerning that so many people who had been stopped and searched told us that the experience was humiliating and traumatic," the research states.

At the same time the population of the United Kingdom, including ethnic minorities, understands the necessity of police officers' right to conduct stop and search in order to prevent crimes, the inquiry indicates.

"While there is clear support for the use of stop and search in principle, including among Black people, the police can not take this as a blank cheque - this support is dependent on stops being conducted fairly, effectively and proportionately. Currently this is not reflected in Black people's experience," Crest's Chief Executive Harvey Redgrave said.

He also urged the police to attend to minor ethnicities' needs and insecurities to promote a healthier society.

"It is clear from our research that trust is the key. There are opportunities which could be grasped quickly if police strengthened relationships with communities, listened closely to their concerns and worked with them to tackle problems together," Redgrave concluded.

This poll was conducted by the Crest Advisory among 5,455 adults (2,537 white, 1,548 black, 1,055 mixed ethnicity, 245 Asian) in England and Wales.

The Crest Advisory is a major think tank in the United Kingdom specialized in criminal justice and social safety studies and consultancy.