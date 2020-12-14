UrduPoint.com
Black 'sand-like' Asteroid Dust Found In Box From Japan Probe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:54 PM

Black 'sand-like' asteroid dust found in box from Japan probe

Black sandy dust found in a capsule brought to Earth by a Japanese space probe is from the distant asteroid Ryugu, scientists confirmed after opening it on Monday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):Black sandy dust found in a capsule brought to Earth by a Japanese space probe is from the distant asteroid Ryugu, scientists confirmed after opening it on Monday.

The discovery comes a week after the Hayabusa-2 probe dropped off its capsule, which entered the atmosphere in a streak of light before landing in the Australian desert and then being transported to Japan.

The Japanese space agency (JAXA) released a picture of a small deposit of sooty material inside the metal box -- a first glimpse at the results of an unprecedented six-year mission for the unmanned probe.

The dust was found in the capsule's outer shell, agency officials said, with more substantial samples expected to be found when they open the inner container, a delicate task.

