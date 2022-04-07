Black Sea Fleet Frigate Hit Ukrainian Military Objects With Kalibr Missiles - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) A frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has hit military facilities of Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The crew of the frigate of the Black Sea Fleet carried out a salvo launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.