UrduPoint.com

Black Sea Fleet Frigate Hit Ukrainian Military Objects With Kalibr Missiles - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 01:38 PM

Black Sea Fleet Frigate Hit Ukrainian Military Objects With Kalibr Missiles - Moscow

A frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has hit military facilities of Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) A frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has hit military facilities of Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The crew of the frigate of the Black Sea Fleet carried out a salvo launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Eur ..

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Europe hesitates

21 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections importan ..

Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections important for parliament’s dignity

33 minutes ago
 Spain to lift indoor mask rule after Easter holida ..

Spain to lift indoor mask rule after Easter holidays

42 seconds ago
 EU Needs Several Weeks to Discuss Ban on Russian O ..

EU Needs Several Weeks to Discuss Ban on Russian Oil Supplies - French Finance M ..

43 seconds ago
 Russian, Belarusian Athletes Banned From Taking Pa ..

Russian, Belarusian Athletes Banned From Taking Part in Boston Marathon in 2022 ..

45 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.