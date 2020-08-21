The new-found gas deposit in the Black Sea will make Turkey independent from other countries for its energy needs, FInance Minister Berat Albayrak said Friday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day that there was about 320 billion cubic meters in the field.

"Today, we took a step that will help us stop depending on other countries for energy. I hope we will rectify payment disbalance, as we are spending on energy more than on anything else," the minister said.