Black Sea Grain Deal Inspections Paused, Planned To Resume Tomorrow - UN Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Inspections of the grain deal center have been paused for today with plans to resume tomorrow, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, calling on all parties to the deal to fulfill their responsibilities.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has not been able to conduct inspections today as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities. Following intensive discussions within the JCC, supported by the United Nations and Türkiye, routine inspections are planned to resume tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 April," the statement said. "We urge all involved to meet their responsibilities to ensure that vessels continue to move smoothly and safely in the interest of global food security."

As of today, there are 50 vessels waiting to move to Ukrainian ports, it added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, signed between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in July 2022, provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions.

The initiative which allows passage of grain, food, and fertilizers from Black Sea ports amid the Ukraine crisis was renewed in mid-March. While Ukraine and Turkey said the extension was for 120 days, Russia insisted that the deal would be effective for 60 days only. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain have not reached the world's poorest countries and have ended up in Europe.

