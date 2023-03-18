Black Sea Grain Deal Should Run At Its Full Potential - EU Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The Black Sea Grain deal should run at its full potential, Olof Skoog, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the UN said on Friday.

"The black sea grain initiative has been instrumental in bringing down global food prices and it needs to run at its full potential," Skoog said.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during the same meeting that if the United States and the European Union sincerely want the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be further extended, they have two months to lift the sanctions regime imposed on Russia's agricultural sector.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities. It was renewed for 120 days in November 2022 and would be due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.