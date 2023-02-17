WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Black Sea Grain Initiative will be a part of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's agenda during his upcoming trip to Europe, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"I am sure that the benefits of the Black Sea Green Initiative and the desire and need to keep it alive is something that will be of a topic not just in his (Blinken's) upcoming bilateral engagements, but I'm sure also at the Munich Security Conference as well," Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Blinken will visit Germany, Turkey and Greece from February 16-22 for talks on the Ukraine conflict at the Munich Security Conference, as well as on the recovery efforts after the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and on cooperation with Greece, according to the State Department.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed an United Nations-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation.

The grain deal was extended in November for 120 days. Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.