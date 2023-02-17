UrduPoint.com

Black Sea Grain Deal To Be Discussion Topic During Blinken's Trip To Europe - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Black Sea Grain Deal to Be Discussion Topic During Blinken's Trip to Europe - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Black Sea Grain Initiative will be a part of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's agenda during his upcoming trip to Europe, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"I am sure that the benefits of the Black Sea Green Initiative and the desire and need to keep it alive is something that will be of a topic not just in his (Blinken's) upcoming bilateral engagements, but I'm sure also at the Munich Security Conference as well," Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Blinken will visit Germany, Turkey and Greece from February 16-22 for talks on the Ukraine conflict at the Munich Security Conference, as well as on the recovery efforts after the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and on cooperation with Greece, according to the State Department.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed an United Nations-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation.

The grain deal was extended in November for 120 days. Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Visit Germany Munich Odessa Greece February July November From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2 ..

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2-2 draw

15 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

3 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.