Black Sea Grain Initiative Stops Functioning From July 18 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Black Sea grain initiative stops functioning starting July 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal agreement has de facto been terminated, however Moscow will immediately return to its implementation after the Russian part of the conditions is fulfilled.

"Without Russia's participation, the Black Sea Initiative ceases to function from July 18," the statement said.

Russia will be ready to consider restoring its participation in the grain deal only after reaching concrete results and not just promises from the West, the ministry added.

