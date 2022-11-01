Black Sea Incident Requires Investigation, Kiev Needs to Guarantee Compliance - Kremlin

During a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the need to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident in the Black Sea and receive guarantees of Kiev's compliance with Istanbul agreements, the Kremlin's press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) During a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the need to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident in the Black Sea and receive guarantees of Kiev's compliance with Istanbul agreements, the Kremlin's press service said on Tuesday.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol.

The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor.

"It is necessary to conduct a detailed investigation of the circumstances of this incident, as well as to receive real guarantees from Kiev of strict compliance with the Istanbul agreements, in particular, on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes," the statement said.