UrduPoint.com

Black Sea Will Never Be NATO's Sea - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Black Sea Will Never Be NATO's Sea - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Black Sea will never be NATO's sea, it is a common area, and there should be indivisible security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for turning the Black Sea into a "NATO sea", at the same time stating the need for its demilitarization.

"The Black Sea will never be a 'NATO sea.' This is a common sea for all coastal states, it should be a sea of cooperation, interaction and security. And it should have indivisible security," Peskov said.

The Kremlin believes that NATO and demilitarization are mutually exclusive concepts, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

NATO Same All

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.