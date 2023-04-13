MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Black Sea will never be NATO's sea, it is a common area, and there should be indivisible security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for turning the Black Sea into a "NATO sea", at the same time stating the need for its demilitarization.

"The Black Sea will never be a 'NATO sea.' This is a common sea for all coastal states, it should be a sea of cooperation, interaction and security. And it should have indivisible security," Peskov said.

The Kremlin believes that NATO and demilitarization are mutually exclusive concepts, the spokesman added.