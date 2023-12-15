Open Menu

Black Truffle Production Booms In Spain

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Sarrión, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) When Jose Soriano was a child, the hills near the village of Sarrion in Spain's remote and sparsely populated eastern province of Teruel were mostly uncultivated, covered in brush and rocks.

Now they are home to rows of oak trees, where large quantities of black truffles -- one of the most exclusive and expensive delicacies on the planet -- grow underground, nestled in their roots.

"Here everything revolves around truffles," said Soriano, who owns 30 hectares (74 acres) of land near Sarrion, which is home to some 1,200 people.

This athletic 38-year-old left his forest ranger job a few years ago to dedicate himself full time to cultivating black truffles, which grow among the roots of trees planted two decades ago by his father-in-law.

"It was complicated doing both things at the same time," said Soriano as he petted his dog, Pista.

"In the end you earn more with truffles."

The setter has been trained to hunt for the underground fungi, which look like knobbly balls of damp mud and offer a unique taste when added to dishes.

Production of "tuber melanosporum", the scientific name for black truffles, has soared in recent years in Spain, which is now the world's leading producer of the delicacy.

Often called "black diamonds", the truffles can fetch up to 1,500 Euros ($1,600) per kilogramme.

"The land here is very poor. Not much grows. But paradoxically this type of terrain appeals to the truffle," Daniel Brito, head of the Teruel Association of Truffle Growers, said of the province's limestone terrain.

More Stories From World