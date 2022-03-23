UrduPoint.com

Black-White Wealth Gap In US Housing 'Wider Than Even' - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Black-White Wealth Gap in US Housing 'Wider Than Even' - Officials

Housing discrimination in the United States is not a thing of the past and the gap in wealth and home ownership equity values between blacks and whites is now wider than ever, senior Biden administration officials said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Housing discrimination in the United States is not a thing of the past and the gap in wealth and home ownership equity values between blacks and whites is now wider than ever, senior Biden administration officials said on Wednesday.

"The gap between black and white home owning rates is wider than ever," US Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice told a White House briefing.

Today, the median white family holds eight times the wealth of the typical Black family and five times the wealth of the typical Latino family, according to the White House.

"Housing discrimination is not a thing of the past: The home owning disparity is wider today than it was in 1968," Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said.

To narrow the disparity and address continued issues of unfair racial prejudice in housing appraisals, the Biden administration announced an Action Plan to enhance oversight and accountability of the appraisal industry and commit Federal agencies to draft new legislation to modernize its structure, the White House said.

