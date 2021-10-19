BlackMatter Ransomware Hit Some US Firms Seeking Up To $15Mln in Cryptocurrency - Advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the National Security Agency (NSA) warned in an advisory on Monday that a ransomware known as BlackMatter has targeted numerous US-based organizations and demanded up to $15 million in digital Currency.

"BlackMatter actors have attacked numerous US-based organizations and have demanded ransom payments ranging from $80,000 to $15,000,000 in Bitcoin and Monero," the advisory said.

BlackMatter ransomware, since July, has targeted multiple US critical infrastructure entities, including two organizations in the US food and agriculture sector organizations, the advisory added.