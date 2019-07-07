UrduPoint.com
Blackout Stops 2 Oil Refineries In Venezuela - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

Blackout Stops 2 Oil Refineries in Venezuela - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A power outage in the northern Venezuelan state of Falcon has halted the Amuay and Cardon oil refineries, local media said Sunday.

The electrical failure affected nearby communities that depend on the Paraguana oil refining complex for power, according to the Notifalcon news website.

The blackout reportedly happened past 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (3:30 a.m. Sunday). The state oil giant PDVSA has not commented on the incident.

