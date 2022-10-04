UrduPoint.com

Blackouts Hit 130 Million In Bangladesh After Grid Failure

At least 130 million people in Bangladesh were without power on Tuesday afternoon after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, the government's power utility company said

Bangladesh has suffered a major power crisis in recent month as a result of higher global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and has imposed regular service cuts to conserve electricity.

But it remained unclear what caused Tuesday's unscheduled blackout, which hit more than 80 percent of the country shortly after 2 pm local time (0800 GMT), according to the Power Development Board.

Apart from some locations in Bangladesh's northwest, "the rest of the country is without power", Power Development board spokesman Shamim Ahsan told AFP.

Ahsan said 130 million people or more were without electricity and it remained unclear what had caused the fault.

"It is still under investigation," he said, adding that a technical malfunction was the probable cause.

Junior technology minister Zunaid Palak said on Facebook that power would be restored by 8 pm in the capital Dhaka, itself home to more than 22 million people.

