Blacks In US Experienced 1.63Mln Excess Deaths Compared To Whites Over 22 Years - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Blacks in the United States experienced 1.63 million excess deaths compared to Whites in the period between 1999 and 2020, a new study by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) revealed on Wednesday.

"Over a recent 22-year period, the Black population in the US experienced more than 1.63 million excess deaths and more than 80 million excess years of life lost when compared with the White population," the study said. "After a period of progress in reducing disparities, improvements stalled, and differences between the Black population and the White population worsened in 2020."

The study was conducted to evaluate trends that have led to excess deaths and potential life lost among Blacks, the study said.

"Amid efforts in the United States to promote health equity, there is a need to assess recent progress in reducing excess deaths and years of potential life lost among the Black population compared with the White population," the study said.

Cardiologist Harlan Krumholz, the study's lead author, said there is no biological reason why Blacks die at higher rates than Whites, adding that the death disparities are "a function of our social construct of our society, the legacy, history and the persistence of structural racism in society."

