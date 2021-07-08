UrduPoint.com
Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Planned To Buy Factories, Private Army In Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Blackwater founder Erik Prince planned on hiring a private army of Ukrainian combat veterans and purchasing factories that make military aviation parts back in 2020, Time magazine reported.

Prince, who re-branded his US-based defense contracting company as Academi, allegedly planned on creating a "vertically integrated aviation defense consortium" in Ukraine that could bring in an estimated $10 billion, the report said on Wednesday, citing interviews with close associates and confidential documents.

He hoped the factories could make engines for fighter jets and helicopters, according to the report. Prince also envisioned the consortium competing with top industry figures like Boeing and Airbus, the report added.

Talks with his Ukrainian business partners began in 2014, shortly after the Crimea reunification, the report said. They thought they could leverage the aviation technology in negotiations with Russia, according to the report.

