Blades Of Paris Landmark Moulin Rouge Windmill Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The blades of the Moulin Rouge windmill, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, collapsed during the night without causing any injuries, firefighters told AFP on Thursday.
The accident came just months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games in July-August.
There was no risk of further collapse, Paris firefighters said.
The reason for the accident was not yet known.
The Moulin Rouge cabaret, with its distinctive red windmill blades, is located in northern Paris and is one of the most visited landmarks in the city. It is known as the birthplace of the modern dance form the can-can.
Images on social media showed the blade unit lying on the street below, with some of the blades slightly bent from the apparent fall.
