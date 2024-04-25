Blades Of Paris Landmark Moulin Rouge Windmill Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The blades of the Moulin Rouge windmill, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, collapsed during the night without causing any injuries, firefighters told AFP on Thursday.
The accident came just months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games in July-August.
There was no risk of further collapse, Paris firefighters said.
The reason for the accident was not yet known.
The Moulin Rouge cabaret, with its distinctive red windmill blades, is located in northern Paris and is one of the most visited landmarks in the city. It is known as the birthplace of the modern dance form the can-can.
Images on social media showed the blade unit lying on the street below, with some of the blades slightly bent from the apparent fall.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From World
-
Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing's Auto China show15 minutes ago
-
Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse25 minutes ago
-
Advanced 5G base station launched in Mt. Qomolangma25 minutes ago
-
China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development35 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to hold 59th gems emporium next month1 hour ago
-
Digital economy contributes 8.4 pct to Philippine economy in 20231 hour ago
-
China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development1 hour ago
-
Starfish control program improving health of Australia's Great Barrier Reef: report1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing development changes at a key UN meeting1 hour ago
-
Advanced 5G base station launched in Mt. Qomolangma1 hour ago
-
Cambodia on right track to achieving malaria-free goal by 2025: PM1 hour ago
-
Endrick sparks Palmeiras comeback in Copa Libertadores1 hour ago