Open Menu

Blades Of Paris Landmark Moulin Rouge Windmill Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The blades of the Moulin Rouge windmill, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, collapsed during the night without causing any injuries, firefighters told AFP on Thursday.

The accident came just months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games in July-August.

There was no risk of further collapse, Paris firefighters said.

The reason for the accident was not yet known.

The Moulin Rouge cabaret, with its distinctive red windmill blades, is located in northern Paris and is one of the most visited landmarks in the city. It is known as the birthplace of the modern dance form the can-can.

Images on social media showed the blade unit lying on the street below, with some of the blades slightly bent from the apparent fall.

Related Topics

Accident Social Media Paris Olympics From

Recent Stories

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

13 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

13 hours ago
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

14 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

14 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

14 hours ago

More Stories From World