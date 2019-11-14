UrduPoint.com
Blagoveshchensk College Gunman Kills Himself - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The young man who perpetrated a shooting at a college in Russia's city of Blagoveshchensk, killed himself, the Amur Region branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, the perpetrator committed a suicide, using his own gun. It was registered in this citizen's name," a statement, published on the ministry's website, read.

