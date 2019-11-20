Blagoveshchensk College Principal Fired After Deadly Shooting - Education Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The principal of the college of construction and public utilities in Blagoveshchensk, where a deadly shooting occurred last week, is being fired, the education Ministry of the Russian Amur Region has confirmed.

On November 14, a 19-year-old student opened fire inside the college in Blagoveshchensk, killing one person and injuring three others before taking his own life. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case; according to preliminary results, the shooting occurred because of a personal conflict.

"Director of the College of Construction and Public Utilities, Viktor Petukhov, was dismissed for improper performance of his official duties regarding the organization of safe conditions for the educational institution," the Education Ministry said in a Wednesday statement.

According to the statement, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Amur Region Oleg Yakutov has resigned of his own free will.

On Tuesday, the city court of Blagoveshchensk arrested a college security guard for letting the student who carried out the deadly shooting last week into the college building.