UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blagoveshchensk College Principal Fired After Deadly Shooting - Education Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:20 AM

Blagoveshchensk College Principal Fired After Deadly Shooting - Education Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The principal of the college of construction and public utilities in Blagoveshchensk, where a deadly shooting occurred last week, is being fired, the education Ministry of the Russian Amur Region has confirmed.

On November 14, a 19-year-old student opened fire inside the college in Blagoveshchensk, killing one person and injuring three others before taking his own life. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case; according to preliminary results, the shooting occurred because of a personal conflict.

"Director of the College of Construction and Public Utilities, Viktor Petukhov, was dismissed for improper performance of his official duties regarding the organization of safe conditions for the educational institution," the Education Ministry said in a Wednesday statement.

According to the statement, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Amur Region Oleg Yakutov has resigned of his own free will.

On Tuesday, the city court of Blagoveshchensk arrested a college security guard for letting the student who carried out the deadly shooting last week into the college building.

Related Topics

Fire Education Russia Student Blagoveshchensk November Criminals Court

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

6 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

6 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

7 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

7 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.