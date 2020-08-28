Blake shooting highlights need to eradicate racism-policing links: UN

The shooting of African American Jacob Blake by US law enforcement was a painful reminderof the need to eliminate links between policing and racism, a United Nations spokesman said Friday

"This really tragic episode reaffirms the need for urgent action to eradicate linkages between structural racism and policing," Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a press briefing.