Blake Shooting Highlights Need To Eradicate Racism-policing Links: UN

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:06 PM

Blake shooting highlights need to eradicate racism-policing links: UN

The shooting of African American Jacob Blake by US law enforcement was a painful reminderof the need to eliminate links between policing and racism, a United Nations spokesman said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The shooting of African American Jacob Blake by US law enforcement was a painful reminderof the need to eliminate links between policing and racism, a United Nations spokesman said Friday.

"This really tragic episode reaffirms the need for urgent action to eradicate linkages between structural racism and policing," Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a press briefing.

More Stories From World

