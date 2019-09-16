UrduPoint.com
Blaming Anyone For Saudi Oil Attacks Without Probe Irresponsible- Chinese Foreign Ministry

China considers blaming anyone over the Saudi oil facility attacks without an investigation irresponsible, the country's foreign ministry said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) China considers blaming anyone over the Saudi oil facility attacks without an investigation irresponsible, the country's foreign ministry said Monday.

Two Saudi Aramco facilities were attacked with drones on Saturday. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo suggested Iran was behind the attacks, while Tehran refuted the allegations.

"We noticed the relevant statements, we believe that it is irresponsible to blame anyone before a proper investigation and its results," the ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said.

She added that China was against "any actions that would cause escalation."

"We hope that the sides will refrain from any actions that may provoke an escalation and show restraint," the spokeswoman said.

