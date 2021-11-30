UrduPoint.com

Blanket Travel Bans Will Not Prevent Omicron Spread: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:45 PM

Blanket travel bans will not prevent Omicron spread: WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that blanket travel bans would not prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern, after dozens of countries imposed restrictions

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Tuesday that blanket travel bans would not prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern, after dozens of countries imposed restrictions.

"Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data," the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.

