Blast At Airfield Near Russia's Ryazan Kills 3 People, Injures 6 More - Emergency Services
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Three people were killed and six more were injured as a fuel tanker caught fire at an airfield near the Russian city of Ryazan, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.
"There was an ignition of a fuel truck as a result of an explosion. According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, three of them died," the services said.