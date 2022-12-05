UrduPoint.com

Blast At Airfield Near Russia's Ryazan Kills 3 People, Injures 6 More - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Blast at Airfield Near Russia's Ryazan Kills 3 People, Injures 6 More - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Three people were killed and six more were injured as a fuel tanker caught fire at an airfield near the Russian city of Ryazan, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"There was an ignition of a fuel truck as a result of an explosion. According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, three of them died," the services said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Died Ryazan

