Blast At Azerbaijani Furniture Workshop Kills Six

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

An explosion at a furniture workshop in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Monday killed six people and injured two dozen others, officials said

An explosion at a furniture workshop in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Monday killed six people and injured two dozen others, officials said.

Video footage shared by the emergencies ministry showed rescuers lifting a man from the smouldering rubble of a burnt out building, while firefighters combed the wreckage for survivors.

"The bodies of six people have been found and removed from the rubble," the prosecutor's office said.

At least 24 people were injured, three of whom were pulled from the rubble, it said earlier.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but prosecutors said they had lanched a criminal investigation into a breach of "fire safety regulations".

