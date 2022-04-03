UrduPoint.com

Blast At Azerbaijani Nightclub Kills 1, Hurts 37 - Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) An explosion that ripped overnight through a nightclub in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku killed one reveler and injured 37 others, prosecutors said on Sunday.

"One death was recorded. The deceased woman worked at the club...

Further 37 people were injured, four of them very seriously," a spokesperson at the prosecutor general's office told Sputnik.

At least two of the injured are foreign nationals, the regional medical authority told Sputnik. They are an Italian and a Senegalese.

The Azerbaijani gas utility said the blast was believed to have been caused by a gas leak. Three propane canisters were discovered at the site.

