UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast At Biotech Workshop In Central China Leaves 6 People Killed - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Blast at Biotech Workshop in Central China Leaves 6 People Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Six people were killed by a blast that hit a biotechnology workshop located in China's central Henan province, local media reported, citing authorities.

The incident took place at 07:50 p.m. (11:50 GMT) on Wednesday at Xumei Biotech Co. Ltd.

, located in the Weishi county, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Five people had died on the spot, while one more person had been hospitalized and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital, the reports, citing the local emergency management bureau, said.

The authorities reportedly detained the head of the biotech company pending the probe into the incident.

Related Topics

China Company Died Media

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

8 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

8 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

8 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

8 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.