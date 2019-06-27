Blast at Biotech Workshop in Central China Leaves 6 People Killed - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Six people were killed by a blast that hit a biotechnology workshop located in China's central Henan province, local media reported, citing authorities.

The incident took place at 07:50 p.m. (11:50 GMT) on Wednesday at Xumei Biotech Co. Ltd.

, located in the Weishi county, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Five people had died on the spot, while one more person had been hospitalized and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital, the reports, citing the local emergency management bureau, said.

The authorities reportedly detained the head of the biotech company pending the probe into the incident.