Blast at Chinese Factory in Northeast Leaves 5 Killed, 10 Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Five people were killed and 10 others injured as a result of an explosion at a chemical factory in the Huludao city of the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Five people were killed and 10 others injured as a result of an explosion at a chemical factory in the Huludao city of the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, media reported on Wednesday.

According to China's official Xinhua news agency, the blast occurred at one of the plant facilities on Tuesday, triggering a massive fire that was only extinguished on Wednesday early morning.

The plant has reportedly been suspended until the damaged facility is repaired and the blast's reason is determined, with an investigation into the incident underway. The plant's director was detained, according to the news outlet.