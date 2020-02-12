UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast At Chinese Factory In Northeast Leaves 5 Killed, 10 Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Blast at Chinese Factory in Northeast Leaves 5 Killed, 10 Injured - Reports

Five people were killed and 10 others injured as a result of an explosion at a chemical factory in the Huludao city of the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Five people were killed and 10 others injured as a result of an explosion at a chemical factory in the Huludao city of the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, media reported on Wednesday.

According to China's official Xinhua news agency, the blast occurred at one of the plant facilities on Tuesday, triggering a massive fire that was only extinguished on Wednesday early morning.

The plant has reportedly been suspended until the damaged facility is repaired and the blast's reason is determined, with an investigation into the incident underway. The plant's director was detained, according to the news outlet.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Media

Recent Stories

PM sensitizes public to think beyond govt jobs

40 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Business Dis ..

1 minute ago

Mahathir won hearts of Kashmiri people: AJK presid ..

57 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspa ..

1 hour ago

Six held for electricity theft in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.