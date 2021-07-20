UrduPoint.com
Blast At Iraqi Market Kills 25, Injures 47 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Blast at Iraqi Market Kills 25, Injures 47 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) An explosion at a market in the east of Baghdad has killed 25 people and injured another 47, Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported on Monday, citing security sources.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered the resignation of the district's head of security following the deadly blast.

