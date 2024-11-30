Blast At Kosovo Canal Feeding Key Power Plants A 'terrorist Attack': PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An explosion on Friday damaged a canal supplying water to Kosovo's two main coal-fired power plants, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said, blaming a "terrorist attack" by neighbouring Serbia.
"This is a criminal and terrorist attack aimed at damaging our critical infrastructure", Kurti told a press conference late Friday.
"The attack was carried out by professionals. We believe it comes from gangs directed by Serbia," he added without providing any evidence.
The blast occurred near the town of Zubin Potok in the country's troubled north, damaging a canal supplying water to cooling systems at two power plants that generate most of Kosovo's electricity.
Kurti gave no details about the extent of the damage but said if it was not repaired part of Kosovo could be without electricity as soon as Saturday morning.
Pictures from the scene published by local media showed water leaking heavily from one side of the reinforced canal, which runs from the Serb-majority north of Kosovo to the capital Pristina and also supplies drinking water.
Recent Stories
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
More Stories From World
-
Hawks top Cavs again, reach NBA Cup knockout rounds4 minutes ago
-
England strike twice to have New Zealand in trouble in first Test4 minutes ago
-
England on verge of wrapping up first New Zealand Test4 minutes ago
-
Georgian police stage new crackdown on pro-EU protestors4 minutes ago
-
Rebels, allies enter Syria's second city in lightning assault4 minutes ago
-
Inflation-wary US consumers flock to 'Black Friday' deals2 hours ago
-
Icelanders head to the polls after government collapse2 hours ago
-
Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom2 hours ago
-
China jails journalist who met with Japanese diplomats: family9 hours ago
-
Rallies mark one month since Spain's catastrophic floods9 hours ago
-
London leads fashion capitals in banning exotic animal skins10 hours ago
-
'We're messing up:' Uruguay icon Mujica on strongman rule in Latin America10 hours ago