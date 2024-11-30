Blast at Kosovo canal feeding key power plants a 'terrorist attack': PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An explosion on Friday damaged a canal supplying water to Kosovo's two main coal-fired power plants, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said, blaming a "terrorist attack" by neighbouring Serbia.

"This is a criminal and terrorist attack aimed at damaging our critical infrastructure", Kurti told a press conference late Friday.

"The attack was carried out by professionals. We believe it comes from gangs directed by Serbia," he added without providing any evidence.

The blast occurred near the town of Zubin Potok in the country's troubled north, damaging a canal supplying water to cooling systems at two power plants that generate most of Kosovo's electricity.

Kurti gave no details about the extent of the damage but said if it was not repaired part of Kosovo could be without electricity as soon as Saturday morning.

Pictures from the scene published by local media showed water leaking heavily from one side of the reinforced canal, which runs from the Serb-majority north of Kosovo to the capital Pristina and also supplies drinking water.