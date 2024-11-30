Open Menu

Blast At Kosovo Canal Feeding Key Power Plants A 'terrorist Attack': PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Blast at Kosovo canal feeding key power plants a 'terrorist attack': PM

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) An explosion on Friday damaged a canal supplying water to Kosovo's two main coal-fired power plants, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said, blaming a "terrorist attack" by neighbouring Serbia.

"This is a criminal and terrorist attack aimed at damaging our critical infrastructure", Kurti told a press conference late Friday.

"The attack was carried out by professionals. We believe it comes from gangs directed by Serbia," he added without providing any evidence.

The blast occurred near the town of Zubin Potok in the country's troubled north, damaging a canal supplying water to cooling systems at two power plants that generate most of Kosovo's electricity.

Kurti gave no details about the extent of the damage but said if it was not repaired part of Kosovo could be without electricity as soon as Saturday morning.

Pictures from the scene published by local media showed water leaking heavily from one side of the reinforced canal, which runs from the Serb-majority north of Kosovo to the capital Pristina and also supplies drinking water.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Electricity Water Pristina Serbia Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

11 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

12 hours ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

12 hours ago
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

12 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

12 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

12 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

12 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

12 hours ago
 6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operati ..

6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations

12 hours ago

More Stories From World