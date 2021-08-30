Blast at Lebanese Factory Claims at Least 3 Lives - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) At least three people were killed in an explosion at a water heater factory near Beirut, the local An-Nahar newspaper said Monday, citing a source in the municipal authorities.

The incident occurred in the Borj El Brajneh locality, situated south of the capital.

The causes of the blast have ye to be determined.

In August 2020, Beirut was hit by a catastrophic explosion caused by tonnes of ammonium nitrate that were stored at the port. Over 280 people were killed, with about 6,000 wounded.